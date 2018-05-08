Sir Alex Ferguson ‘sitting up and talking’ after brain haemorrhage

Football legend Sir Alex Ferguson is reportedly sitting up and talking following emergency surgery on a brain haemorrhage he suffered on Saturday.

The former Manchester United manager was rushed to hospital and placed in an induced coma following the life-threatening haemorrhage, which has sparked an outpouring of support from the footballing world.

Sir Alex Ferguson (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The Daily Mail reports that the 76-year-old former Aberdeen boss is responding well to treatment after the successful surgery, although he remains in intensive care.

Yesterday, Sir Alex was reportedly sitting up and talking to the family and friends who are by his side at the Salford Royal Hospital in Manchester.

Manchester United defender Phil Jones is among those who have praised the Old Trafford legend.

“(I am) just devastated, absolutely devastated,” he said.

“He is such a legend in my eyes. He is the one who brought me to the club and gave me that opportunity to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world. He’s taken me under his wing like a father and it was shocking, it’s sad, but I know his character.

“I know he has that fight in him. Hopefully he’ll recover well.”

Current top-flight managers at United’s rival clubs such as Arsene Wenger, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp all had messages of support for 76-year-old Ferguson over the weekend.

And on Sunday, after some Manchester City fans ran onto the pitch to celebrate their Premier League title success, two supporters held up a sign which read: “Football aside get well Fergie”.