Single Scots can win flights to New York for Tartan Week

Scottish singletons are being invited to enjoy a ‘Highland Fling’ dating event in New York City next month as part of the annual Tartan Week.

On Friday 6 April, dozens of sizzling hot, single Americans will come together with available Scots at a real-life, transatlantic mixer . No geo-targets in place. No emojis in sight. No swiping required.

Taking place at Blooms Tavern on 208 E 58th St from 5pm until the wee hours, the Highland Fling will help love – or lust – blossom, through free ice-breaker drinks, dancing and a traditional band.

The organisers behind the ultimate singles night are even giving single Scots the chance to win direct flights to NYC from Edinburgh and take part in the mixer.

All you have to do is follow Tartan Week’s Instagram page (@NYCTartanWeek), post a selfie and reveal why you want a Big Apple crush with the hashtag #HighlandFling.

Kyle Dawson, President of the New York Tartan Day Committee, said: “Scotland and the United States have the perfect long-distance relationship. We’ve always shared a lot of love for each other and our union has created some incredible things – including New York itself!

“New York Tartan Week is all about celebrating this special bond, as well as everything Scottish immigrants did to build America, which is why we want to spread the love and bring single New Yorkers and Scots together in one place to enjoy a highland fling.

“While anything more than the dance is up to them, what we can promise is a fantastic week of live music, ceilidhs and family fun, culminating the ultimate stride of pride, the New York Tartan Day Parade. See you there!”

The New York Tartan Day Parade brings 30,000 spectators to the Big Apple to enjoy 3,500 participants march from 44th Street to 55th Street up Sixth Avenue.

Visit the official Highland Fling Facebook event page here for more details.