Signal fault causes disruption to Edinburgh trains

TRAIN passengers are facing delays in and out of Edinburgh this afternoon.

The disruption is affecting services between Edinburgh and Gorebridge.

A spokesperson for ScotRail said: “Signalling issues between Gorebridge and Tweedbank are causing disruption to trains running through these stations.

“Trains are currently unable to run between Gorebridge and Tweedbank. A reduced service will operate hourly between Edinburgh and Gorebridge. This is expected to continue until approximately 4pm.”

