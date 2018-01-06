Signal fault causes disruption on Edinburgh Tweedbank line

Have your say

ScotRail have announced that a fault with a signalling system is causing delays between Edinburgh and Tweedbank, with the disruption set to last until at least 7pm.

Trains are expected to be delayed by up to 20 minutes, cancelled or revised and a replacement bus service has been arranged.

Posting on their website, they wrote: “Ticket Acceptance has been arranged with Lothian Buses between Edinburgh, Brunstane, Newcraighall, Shawfair, Eskbank, Newtongrange, Gorebridge.

“You can also use Borders Buses between Edinburgh, Eskbank, Newtongrange, Gorebridge, Stow, Galashiels on bus route X95. Customers should change at Galashiels for Tweedbank on bus route X62.”

