Shots fired in Glasgow residential street

Police are investigating another firearms incident in Glasgow.

Officers were called out at around 10.20pm on Monday following reports of gun shots in Millroad Drive, in the east end district of Calton.

Officers remained at the scene on Tuesday

A white car, possibly a Volkswagen, pulled up outside a house and an occupant of the car shot at one of the windows.

No one was injured in the incident, however family members were left “badly shaken”.

Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and have CCTV footage which is under review.

There is currently no description on the occupants of the car and it is unknown how many people were in the vehicle.

Enquiries carried out so far have revealed the shooting was not random and was targeted.

Detective Inspector Greig Wilkie said: “The household appears to have been targeted in this attack, however we don’t know why and we are working to establish exactly what happened and the motive behind it. No-one has been injured and it’s imperative we trace the occupants of the white car.

“We understand the car was in Millroad Drive prior to the shooting taking place and I am appealing to the local community to think back and consider if they saw the car or noticed anything about the occupants. Any piece of information could prove crucial in helping us locate whoever is responsible for this crime.”

Glasgow has been the scene of several high-profile firearms incidents in recent years.

A murder investigation is continuing after Kenny Reilly, a 29-year-old father, was shot dead at traffic lights in the Ruchill area on April 16.