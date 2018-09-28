Sex offender back in jail after ‘disgusting’ advance

A convicted child sex offender who told a young boy he wanted oral sex if Rangers won the treble has been handed an extended jail sentence.

John Goodfellow was carrying condoms and Viagra pills when he made the “concerning and disgusting” comments to the teenager earlier this year.

Goodfellow, 58, was chatting to a group of schoolboys when he said he supported Rangers and his team would win all three domestic trophies this season.

One of the boys said he was a Celtic supporter and replied if the Gers won all three trophies he would give Goodfellow “a pat on the back”.

During the exchange at Cockenzie Harbour in East Lothian in June, Goodfellow, who is on a lifetime Sexual Offenders Prevention Order (SOPO) For previous offences, told the lad he wanted “more than that” and added he wanted the boy to perform the sex act on him.

When police arrived at the popular harbour they found Goodfellow had brought 20 condoms and a bottle of Viagra with him.

Goodfellow admitted to directing sexual communications towards the 15-year-old boy for the purposes of obtaining sexual gratification when he appeared from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court earlier this month.

He also pleaded guilty to breaching his SOPO by making contact with the teenage boy despite being banned from approaching anyone under the age of 16.

He returned to court yesterday where Sheriff Donald Corke told him he posed “a high risk of sexual reoffending” with a “particular risk to young boys”.

Sheriff Corke jailed Goodfellow for two years and told him he would be on licence for a further two years when he is released from prison. The sheriff also placed Goodfellow on the sex offenders register for an indefinite period.

Previously the court heard Goodfellow had been placed on the SOPO after he was convicted of a child sex abuse offence at Preston Crown Court in 2005.

Fiscal depute Lorna Ferrier said the pervert, originally from Burnley, Lancs, was contacted by his offenders management team on June 28 this year and he had informed them he was in East Lothian on a fishing trip.

The fiscal said Goodfellow was at the harbour around 2pm where there were several groups of “school age children” enjoying themselves by diving from the pier into the sea.

Solicitor Jim Stephenson, defending, said his client had been prescribed the pills by his doctor and he was carrying the condoms because he was hoping to “start a relationship”.

The brief added Goodfellow had “stupidly got involved” with the children while on the fishing trip.

Yesterday Sheriff Corke said: “You have pled guilty to two charges in this indictment. It is clear you pose a high risk of sexual reoffending with a particular risk to young boys.

“It is obvious the only way of dealing with you is a custodial sentence. The comments you made were concerning and frankly disgusting.”