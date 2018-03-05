Sew perfection: An event for crafty folk in search of inspiration

Fancy getting creative in 2018? Then a trip to the Creative Craft Show and The Scottish Quilting Show will get your creative juices flowing.

The co-hosted shows are back at Glasgow’s SEC on 8-11 March bringing together more than 100 exhibitors showcasing artisan, handcrafted gifts, supplies and inspiration and demonstrations for crafters and quilters.

The Creative Craft Show has teamed up with the Scottish Quilting Show

The Creative Craft Show (formerly known as The Stitching Sewing & Hobbycrafts Show), is a haven for knitting, cross stitch, paper crafting, jewellery, dressmaking and stitching enthusiasts, offering all the very latest supplies, ideas and innovations and advice from industry experts.

The Scottish Quilting Show is a showcase of the finest patchwork and quilting, and highlights the amazing work of Scottish quilters. There will be talks, competitions, demonstrations and workshops – it’s a patchwork paradise.

Bookable workshops

Each day there are a series of pre-bookable workshops, costing between £8 and £15.

The Creative Den includes papermaking, silver clay work and decoupage; the Stitching Den features English paper piecing, mindful stitching, silk painting and vintage felt sachet making; while the Quilting Workshop showcases fabric manipulation, hand-blocking, crazy patchwork, and kantha quilting.

For a full list or to book a workshop visit www.ichf.co.uk

Make a rabbit brooch

In a 90-minute workshop at the Stitching Den, taking place on 8 and 9 March, award-winning artist Sue Quinn, of Bears by Sue Quinn will show visitors how to make an adorable hand-stitched pure wool felt rabbit brooch, complete with glass eyes and whiskers.

Sue is an author of five books including How to Make Little Felt Animals.

Free talks and presentation programme

There is a series of free talks and presentations on a variety of textile topics – no need to pre-book, just turn up and take a seat. These include:

11am: Embracing your inner wabi-sabi with Bex Raven, each day

Textile artist and ceramicist Bex Raven will introduce you to the Japanese concept of wabi-sabi, or how to embrace imperfection and how it can play a part in your artwork and your life. She will also guide you through the use of mindfulness in current textile art practice.

Noon: Gardens around the world embroideries with Meike Laurenson, each day

This talk focuses on work that shows scenes of daily life, building bridges between cultures, and insight into an important way of earning an income for Afghan village women.

1pm: We’re all mad here – how curious! with Val Hughes, each day

Val will display a selection of pieces from her Alice in Wonderland Collection – ‘Topsy Turvy’. Find out how Val researched and discovered the inspiration for her collection, which includes felt making, mixed media artwork, plus recycled and upcycled wearables.

2pm: Kimono through the ages with Sue Selwyn, Thursday, Friday and Saturday only

A fascinating companion talk to the display ‘Kimono Through the Ages’, providing a closer look at different types of kimono.

The Scottish Quilting Competition

The winners of the annual Scottish Quilting Competition will be announced at the show. Sixty quilters, including just one male quilter, have entered this year’s competition, which has five categories – Traditional, Contemporary, Art, Group (two or more makers for one quilt) and Themed Quilts. The theme for 2018 is Mackintosh Risen from The Ashes, to coincide with the 150th anniversary of the birth of Charles Rennie Mackintosh.

One of the organisers of the competition, Margo Hunter says: “Quilting has a long history in Scotland and has many extremely talented quilters. The annual competition is seen by many as the highlight of the quilting year in Scotland.

“It’s a much loved hobby for many reasons – quilters love making something totally unique, enjoy the needlework itself and the de-stressing benefits of working with their hands and creating something beautiful.

“Often quilts can take over six months to design and create and are given as a gift – for a wedding or the arrival of a baby – while other quilts are displayed as a piece of art and many are donated to charity to raise funds. Occasionally they are sold and can range from £200 to £2000 per quilt.”

All the entries to the competition will be on display at The Scottish Quilting Show and the winners will be announced at 3pm on Sunday 11 March.