Several hurt in horror Highlands bus crash near Inverness

Several people have been hurt after a bus crashed into a bridge and overturned near Inverness.

The incident happened on the B9161 at Littlemill Bridge, Munlochy, on the Black Isle about 5:45pm today.

Police said the single decker bus collided with the bridge, leading to the vehicle landing on its side.

One person was cut free by firefighters after being trapped in the bus.

Five others were also helped off the vehicle.

A number of injured people have been taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.

The extent of the injuries suffered in the crash is unknown.

A statement from Police Scotland said no further details were being released at this time.

Firefighters as well as the Scottish Ambulance Service have attended the scene.

The road is closed in both directions, with diversions in place.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 5:44pm on Friday to assist emergency service partners with a bus that had left the road in Inverness.

“Operations control mobilised three fire engines and a heavy rescue unit to the B9161 at Munlochy, where firefighters safely removed one casualty who was trapped from the bus.

“The casualty was passed into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service for treatment.

“Five other casualties were also assisted from the bus.

“Crews are still in attendance.”

Any concerned relatives seeking more information or members of the public who witnessed the accident have been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.