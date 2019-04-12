Seven people taken to hospital after gas leak in Saughton Park

Have your say

Seven people were taken to hospital after a gas leak at Saughton Park in Edinburgh.

Several police cars, ambulances and fire engines were dispatched to a public garden at Saughton Park in Edinburgh at 12.23om today (Friday).

The Scottish Ambulance Service and Fire and Rescue confirmed that seven people were taken to hospital as a precaution.

A spokesperson for Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call today to attend an incident at Saughton Park in Edinburgh. We dispatched our special operations team, one ambulance, a Patient Transport Service resource, and a manager to the scene. We transported seven patients to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.”

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue added: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 12.23pm on Friday, April 12 to reports of a suspected gas leak at a public garden in Saughton Park, Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised one fire engine to the scene.

“Seven people have been taken to hospital as a precaution by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“Crews left the scene after ensuring the area was safe.”