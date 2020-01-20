Serving police officer dies after falling from Scottish bridge

Have your say

A Scottish police officer has died after falling from Clackmannanshire Bridge.

The incident ocurred around 9.25pm last night, with access to the bridge closed off to the public.

Police Scotland officers remain at the scene today.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said told newspaper The Scottish Sun: "Officers were made aware of concern for a person near the Clackmannanshire Bridge in Kincardine around 9.25pm on Sunday, 19 January.

"The body of a 28-year-old man was recovered from the River Forth a short time later following a search.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained, although there are no apparent suspicious circumstances. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal."

Last night, Fife Police tweeted last night: "Please be aware that the Clackmannanshire Bridge is currently closed due to an ongoing incident.

"Please use an alternative route and we thank you in advance for your patience."

