Serious assault in Linlithgow in early hours of Sunday morning

A man is likely to be left permanently scarred after suffering a head injury when he was seriously assaulted in Linlithgow in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident took place in Preston Road, near the junction with Preston Avenue, around 2.30am on Sunday.

A man and a woman, both in their twenties, were walking south when an argument has taken place involving a group of around 10 males and females.

Two men have then approached and a 22-year-old man has been struck to the side of the head, sustaining a serious injury.

He was taken to St John’s Hospital for treatment.

The male suspect is described as being of slim build and 5’10” tall.

Police in West Lothian are appealing for information.

Detective Constable Grant Ross of Livingston CID said: “The victim is likely to be scarred as a result and we’re appealing for the public’s help as part of our investigation into this incident.

“Anyone who may have witnessed this, who was in the area at this time or who has information which could be connected to this, and has not yet spoken to officers, is urged to come forward.

“Likewise, local residents with private CCTV are asked to check this and contact police if they have captured anything which might be relevant.”

Information can be provided to Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0676 of 21st July 2019, or reported anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.