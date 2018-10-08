Second person to ‘die after allergic reaction to Pret A Manger food’ named

Have your say

The second victim thought to have died from an allergic reaction to a product bought from Pret a Manger has been named as Celia Marsh.

Celia is said to have died in December 2017 after eating a “super-veg rainbow flatbread” which was supposed to be dairy-free.

A spokesman for Avon Coroners Court confirmed she was the apparent victim and said an inquest into her death will be held at a date to be fixed.

She is thought to have died last year after buying the sandwich from a store in Stall Street, Bath, Somerset.

Sandwich chain Pret said it was mis-sold a guaranteed dairy-free yoghurt, as it contained dairy protein.

But the company who sold Pret the yoghurt denied that it is to blame and said the “true cause” is unknown.

The chain said it withdrew all affected products as soon as it was made aware of the incident by Bath and North East Somerset Council.

Celia’s death followed that of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, 15, who died after eating a Pret a Manger baguette in 2016.