Second accident at Edinburgh building site where workman died

EMERGENCY services were called to an accident on a Capital building site where a father of four died three years ago after being crushed by a dumper truck.

Reports claimed a man had been hit by a steel beam at the site of the old bus and tram depot at Shrubhill, off Leith Walk, where developers Places for People are building around 350 flats alongside a 233-space underground car park in a project known as the Engine Yard.

But it is understood the injuries which the man suffered were not serious enough to require an investigation by the Health and Safety Executive.

In February this year construction company Allenbuild, part of Places for People, was fined £600,000 after admitting its role in the death of a labourer on the same site, in December 2016.

Fifty-five-year-old Vince Ramsay was crouching down, re-spraying pile markings on the site just off Dryden Street when a huge truck, laden with excavated earth, hit him. Despite the efforts of the emergency services Mr Ramsay was declared dead at the scene.

Sheriff Norman McFadyen imposed the £600,000 fine on Allenbuild after it pleaded guilty to safety rule breaches at the site.

Sheriff McFadyen said: “Allenbuild Limited accept that, as the principal contractor for the redevelopment of the former bus and tram depot, they failed to organise the construction site in such a way that, so far as was reasonably practicable, pedestrians and vehicles could move without risks to health or safety.”

He noted Mr Ramsay had been employed on the site as a labourer via an agency and he had worked there since construction began in August 2016.

“He was highly thought of by colleagues and regarded as hardworking and conscientious.”

Sheriff McFadyen accepted the firm had been in business for more than 70 years, had no previous convictions and had entered an early guilty plea.

But he said: “A significant purpose of a fine in a case of this nature is to bring home to both management and shareholders the need to comply with health and safety legislation. It is not to put a value on a human life and that is not what the court is doing. It is punishing the company.”

The £75 million Engine Yard development at the 4.5 acre site has been described as “a gated community without gates” and will include a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom properties for rent and for sale.

Police and ambulance crews responded to the accident around 1.30pm on Wednesday.

A shopworker said: “One of the workmen from the site came into the shop and said a piece of metal had fallen on the guy’s shoulder. He was taken to hospital, but apparently, he’s ok.”

A spokeswoman for Allenbuild said: “An incident took place at our site in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

“The individual, employed by one of our contractors, has been assessed by medical staff and given the all clear.

“The Health and Safety Executive are aware and have confirmed there is no requirement to investigate the matter further.”

A spokeswoman from the Health and Safety Executive confirmed they were aware of an incident but were not carrying out any investigation.