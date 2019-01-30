Seat cushions found in search for Emiliano Sala’s missing plane

Two seat cushions have been found that are likely to have come from the plane carrying missing footballer Emiliano Sala.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) was advised by its French counterparts on Monday that part of a cushion was found on a beach near Surainville on the Cotentin Peninsula.

A second cushion was found in the same area later that day.

The AAIB said in a statement: “From a preliminary examination we have concluded that it is likely that the cushions are from the missing aircraft.”

Sala, 28, was being flown to the UK by Dave Ibbotson, a 60-year-old pilot from Crowle in Lincolnshire, when the single-engined Piper PA-46 Malibu lost contact with air traffic controllers near Alderney earlier this month.

The 28-year-old Argentinian was due to start training at Cardiff the following day after his disappearance, having signed a £15 million transfer deal from French club Nantes.

The striker reportedly voiced fears about the safety of the missing plane in an audio message he sent to friends in France during the flight.