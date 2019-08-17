Search underway for passenger after boat capsizes in Loch Awe

A search and rescue operation has been launched at a loch in the Scottish Highlands after a boat carrying three people capsized.

Two of the people who were in the boat near Inishail Island in Loch Awe at the time are understood by the PA news agency to have got themselves to safety, however one person has not been found.

The emergency services, including HM Coastguard, Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were at the loch on Saturday evening.

A search and rescue helicopter based at Inverness is also being used in the search.

The two other people who were in the boat are understood to be in the care of the police and ambulance service.

A statement issued to PA by HM Coastguard said: "HM Coastguard are currently assisting the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland in responding to a capsized boat with three people on board near Inishail Island, Loch Awe.

"Two people were reported to have got themselves to safety, but a third was unaccounted for.

"Oban and Inveraray Coastguard Rescue Teams, Appin Inshore Rescue Team and HM Coastguard search and rescue helicopter based at Inverness have been sent to the scene to assist in carrying out a search for the missing person, along with Police Scotland and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

"The two other people are in the care of the police and ambulance service. The search is ongoing and there's no further information at this stage."