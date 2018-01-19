Search resumes for missing Loch Fyne fishermen

A major search has resumed for two missing fishermen after their boat, the Nancy Glen TT100 capsized in Loch Fyne in Argyll and Bute.

A third man was pulled from the water by the crew of a passing boat after the vessel issued a distress call at 6pm on last night.

Campbeltown RNLI Lifeboat was out all night searching, along with a number of commercial vessels.

Meanwhile, the Marine Accident Investigations Branch (MAIB) has started an investigation.

On Thursday evening, a remotely-operated underwater vehicle was used to investigate the fishing vessel on the sea floor. However, the operation was hampered by poor visibility.

A number of coastguard rescue teams rejoined the search this morning.

The rescued fisherman, who is in a stable condition after being taken to Mid Argyll Hospital in Lochgilphead, said two other men had been on the 40ft vessel with him when it sank near Barmore Island, north of Tarbert.

RNLI lifeboats from Tighnabruaich, Arran and Campbeltown have been involved in the search, along with the HM Coastguard Prestwick helicopter and Coastguard rescue teams from Tarbert, Kames, Inveraray and Crinan.

Kaimes Beasley from the coastguard said: “Weather conditions this morning are pretty much ideal for searching - a westerly wind, from force 3-4 from the west and good visibility.

“Obviously one complicating factor at night is the absence of light. Conducting a search at night in darkness presents its own challenges.

“The search will continue through the course of today. We are also working with our colleagues in Police Scotland with regards to working with the families of the crew members.”

On Thursday night a Police Scotland spokesman said: “An extensive search of the area is being carried out and one person has been rescued from the boat.

“He has been taken to Mid Argyll Hospital, Lochgilphead, where medical staff describe his condition as stable at present.

“A joint investigation between police and the marine accident investigation branch is under way to establish the cause of the incident.”

A statement from the MAIB said: “We have started an investigation into the capsize of the UK registered fishing vessel Nancy Glen in Loch Fyne, Scotland on 18 January 2018.

“Two crew members are currently missing.”