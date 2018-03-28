Seafood firm on hunt for professional fish and chip taster

Fancy yourself as a fish and chip aficionado? Now could be your chance to shine...and get paid for it.

Young’s Seafood is on the trawl for the world’s first professional fish and chip taster to join its UK team at the Grimsby HQ.

The team are looking for a new cod on the block to help perfect their new Young’s Chip Shop Omega 3 Fish Fillets, along with the Nation’s favourite Chip Shop range.

Have you ever dreamed of getting paid to eat the much-loved national dish? If you know your haddock from your hake and your cod from your coley, it could be right up your slipstream.

Young’s is looking for “someone with a bubbly personality to match our batter, and a crisp take on what makes the perfect battered fish”, said Jason Manley, Head of Frozen Brand Marketing. “We’re searching for Britain’s most passionate fish and chip connoisseur, who knows delicious fish and has a desire to try fantastic new products. This is an incredibly important hire for us – we’re expecting to trawl through boatloads of applications!”

The successful candidate will be sent products throughout the year, directly sharing their thoughts with Young’s head chef and product panel. The role is extremely flexible and can be based anywhere in the UK with just one introductory day at the HQ in Grimsby.

The ideal candidate will:

• Be the UK’s number one Chip Shop fan – and prove it!

• Have an excellent palate with a particular love for succulent white flaky fish and unique, crisp, bubbly batter

• Be eager to try new products

• Be a confident communicator, able to feedback on the Chip Shop range to the head chef and tasting panel

• Key responsibilities include:

• Living and breathing the love of the chippy

• Tasting the Young’s Chip Shop products and providing honest and objective feedback

• Being enthusiastic and excited about perfecting the Young’s Chip Shop products

• Working (and eating) hard to help maintain Young’s Chip Shop at the nation’s top spot

To apply, visit https://youngsseafood.co.uk/chief-chip-shop-taster/ and provide in just 200 words why you are the right person for the role. Candidates will be reviewed and selected by the end of April.

