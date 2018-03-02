Scout leader hits the slopes with ‘snow kayak’

While travel warning were issued for much on Scotland, one scout leader took a new approach to travelling as the adverse weather struck.

24-year-old Xander Mitchell made the most of his day off work as a result of the weather by taking to the slopes of Kinacres Park, Bo’ness with his kayak.

A scout leader took to the slopes in a kayak. Contributed image

The Scout leader at the 1st West Lothian Sea Scouts in Linlithgow was not alone in his strange transportation choice with viral videos of Scots using skies and even a skier in Edinburgh city centre making the news. A host of snowboarders have also taken to local parks to make the most of the winter weather.