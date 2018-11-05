ScottishPower turns green with Arnold Clark tie-up

Utility giant ScottishPower has joined forces with Scotland’s biggest private company to offer drivers what it describes as a “hassle-free” switch to electric motoring.

The electricity supplier and motor dealer Arnold Clark have taken the wraps off what is thought to be the UK’s first package of its kind for consumers considering buying or leasing an electric vehicle.

The deal allows customers to book a home charging point installation and sign up to a 100 per cent renewable electricity tariff. They will receive the UK’s smallest fast charging point and be able to schedule their charging using a smartphone app to take advantage of cheaper unit rates at off-peak times.

ScottishPower recently struck an agreement to sell the last of its remaining gas plants to Drax. Following the deal, ScottishPower will generate 100 per cent of electricity with wind power.

Chief executive Keith Anderson said: “We’re accelerating the switch to electric vehicles by giving customers everything they need to make the change hassle-free through our new end-to-end electric vehicle package and partnership with Arnold Clark.

“The signals couldn’t be clearer – people are telling us they want electric vehicles faster than expected and that means the decarbonisation of our transport system, and improved air quality, can be delivered faster, too.”

Arnold Clark boss Eddie Hawthorne added: “The landscape of the automotive market is changing and inevitably the buying behaviour of our customers.”