ScottishPower to cut 200 jobs

Energy firm ScottishPower is to cut 200 jobs as part of a voluntary redundancy scheme.

The energy supplier said the option would be open to staff across all its UK businesses, adding it reflected recent “efficiency schemes” across the company.

The company, which has its headquarters in Glasgow, employs 6,500 workers across Britain with more than half based in Scotland.

Consultations are being held with unions and employee representatives and it is not yet known how many of the jobs will be lost north of the border.

A ScottishPower spokesman said: “We have started initial consultations with the trade unions and employee representatives regarding a voluntary redundancy programme that will allow up to 200 people to leave ScottishPower during 2018.

“The programme is open across all ScottishPower businesses in the UK, and reflects recent efficiency schemes across the company.

“We fully anticipate this will be managed on a voluntary basis. Should we receive too many applications, we will be required to prioritise according to operational needs.”