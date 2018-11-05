ScottishPower and Arnold Clark offer ‘simple’ switch to electric cars

Energy firm ScottishPower has linked up with a major car retailer to offer drivers what it describes as a “hassle-free” switch to electric vehicles.

The company said it is launching the UK’s first package of its kind for consumers considering buying or leasing an electric vehicle.

The deal with Arnold Clark allows customers to book a home charging point installation and sign up to a 100% renewable electricity tariff.

They will receive the UK’s smallest fast charging point and be able to schedule their charging via a phone app to take advantage of cheaper unit rates at off-peak times, ScottishPower said.

A survey commissioned by the energy provider suggests one in five adults will be considering either buying or leasing an electric vehicle by the end of 2021.

Chief executive Keith Anderson said: “We’re accelerating the switch to electric vehicles by giving customers everything they need to make the change hassle-free through our new end-to-end electric vehicle package and partnership with Arnold Clark.

“The signals couldn’t be clearer - people are telling us they want electric vehicles faster than expected and that means the decarbonisation of our transport system, and improved air quality, can be delivered faster, too.”

Arnold Clark chief executive Eddie Hawthorne said: “The landscape of the automotive market is changing and inevitably the buying behaviour of our customers.

“Arnold Clark will continue to provide great value for money and knowledge on a range of electric vehicles throughout the UK with the additional incentive that our new partners, Scottish Power, will provide a network of recharging points to keep you on the move with confidence.”

