Scottish woman killed butcher boyfriend in whisky attack on his birthday

A woman killed her lover after smacking him with a bottle of whisky she had bought him for his birthday.

Alexis Cook attacked James McGrogan on the day he turned 54 in March this year.

The 32 year-old was later heard stating: “I hit him with a Jim Beam bottle. I think I gave him a bad one this time.”

Cook had been due to stand trial for murder at the High Court in Glasgow.

But, prosecutors today accepted her guilty plea to the reduced charge of culpable homicide.

Cook was remanded in custody pending sentencing next month.

The killing occurred at James’ flat in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire on March 13.

The couple had been dating for around two years.

The court heard James had been celebrating his birthday initially with Cook and his mum.

The dad later went to a local shop and it was there he met his son, who he had not seen for a decade.

Prosecutor David Taylor said: “James returned to his flat and was noted to be in a happy and emotional state following this reconciliation.”

But, James and Cook later stated arguing.

Mr Taylor explained: “She was castigating him for his lack of previous contact with his family.

“She was noted to be storming in and out of rooms at the flat.”

The couple were then alone – and were heard to be having a “blazing row”.

A neighbour noticed “sounds of a commotion” which appeared to stop about 8.15pm.

It was around this time Cook texted her sister claiming: “Answer your phone. I’m in big trouble.”

The killer then went to a nearby flat where blood was spotted on her pyjama bottoms and head.

She confessed to people there: “I hit him with a Jim Beam bottle. It was his birthday today.

“I hit him twice. I’d bought a bottle of it for him for his birthday.”

She claimed her and James had been “fighting”.

Cook went on: “I think I gave him a bad one this time. I left him lying in the hall.

“He’ll be alright. I threw a cover over him.”

Before leaving, Cook added: “The next time you hear from me will probably be a letter from Saughton.”

It was Cook herself who later dialled 999.

James was discovered by police lying under a duvet in the hall.

He was found to have “significant head trauma” with a large amount of broken glass in the flat.

Cook told officers she had hit James, but denied “using anything”.

She also said her boyfriend had bit her on the bottom. Cook insisted James had been alive when she left his home.

The victim was later found to have injuries “consistent” with smashed or broken glass.

The cause of death included “blunt force head injury”.

Donald Findlay QC, defending, today/yesterday said: “I wish to make clear that Miss Cook has at no point shied away from accepting responsibility for the death.”

He added the killing is a crime she “profoundly regrets”.

Lord Mulholland deferred sentencing for reports.