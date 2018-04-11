Scottish university announced as official training partner for China

A Scottish university has been accredited as an official training partner for China in what it said is a Scottish first.

The University of the West of Scotland (UWS) has received accreditation from Chinese government agency the State Administration for Foreign Expert Affairs (SAFEA).

Picture: AFP/Getty

Its accreditation as an overseas training and collaborative organisation (OTCO) will enable UWS to deliver and share training to Chinese partners in areas including healthcare, environmental health, global tourism and science and technology.

The university said it is the first organisation in Scotland to be accredited as part of an elite group providing foreign expertise and technical and managerial training to organisations in China.

The announcement comes as First Minister Nicola Sturgeon carries out a five-day official visit to China.

She said: “UWS has a strong track-record of positive engagement and co-operation with partners at a national and international level.

“This accreditation from China’s State Administration for Foreign Expert Affairs will help to further strengthen Scotland’s academic and cultural links with China, enabling our two countries to continue to share expertise and best practices in a broad number of areas.”

UWS said the accreditation will open up new opportunities for partnership working in commerce, industry and business between the two countries.

Professor Craig Mahoney, UWS principal and vice-chancellor said: “UWS has a long and proud history of friendship with China.

“We are absolutely delighted our already strong foundations of partnership and collaboration have been further strengthened through this important accreditation by the Chinese State Administration.

“This will have significant importance for the University and for Scotland as a whole, and open up new and impactful areas of activity.”