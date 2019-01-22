Scottish uneployment figures fall to record low despite UK rise

The number of Scots out of work has fallen to a record low - while rising elsewhere in the UK.

Scotland’s unemployment total is now below 100,000 for the first time, while the number of over 16s in work has increased by 6,000 to 2.64 million.

Scottish Government business minister Jamie Hepburn said it showed the “resilience” of the economy north of the border despite the political turmoil over Brexit.

There are now 99,000 Scots out of work, the first time on record this total has fallen into five figures, according to official figures for September to November last year. Scotland’s unemployment rate of 3.6% is also below the UK rate of 4%. The number of people in work across the UK is also booming and has reached a high of 32.54 million, but unemployment is flat having fallen by 8,000 to 1.3 million.

“Despite the huge and continued challenges of Brexit, the Scottish economy remains resilient and our jobs market is strengthening,” Mr Hepburn said.

“We remain committed to creating the right economic environment for jobs growth however Brexit remains the biggest threat to Scotland’s economic success.

“The UK Government must now take urgent steps to rule out a no-deal Brexit, which threatens to have devastating consequences for jobs, businesses and communities, extend the Article 50 process and hold a second referendum on EU membership.”