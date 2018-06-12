Scottish unemployment rate stays unchanged

Unemployment in Scotland remained unchanged between February and April.

New figures have shown the number of people not in work was 118,000, the same as the previous three months.

The number of people in employment also fell slightly during the same period, down from 2.644 million in November to January to 2.642 million.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show Scotland’s unemployment rate was 4.3 per cent over the period, unchanged from November to January, and up from 4 per cent on the same quarter last year.

The rate was slightly below that of the UK as a whole at 4.2 per cent.

The employment rate in Scotland meanwhile fell slightly to 59.8 per cent from 59.9 per cent in the previous quarter.