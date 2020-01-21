Scottish twin sends out urgent plea to find her missing sister

Have your say

A SCOTS twin has posted a heartbreaking message on Facebook asking the public to help her find her missing sister.

Joanne Campbell, 20, was last seen at around 6pm yesterday at the Asda supermarket in Toryglen, Glasgow.

Joanne (left) with her twin sister Tracy picture: Social Media

Her family have asked the public not to approach Joanne if she's spotted as they fear she will be scared and run away.

Her twin sister Tracy posted a heartbreaking plea on social media: "Joanne please get in touch, we are worried.

"Soon it’s going to be 12 hours since we all last heard from you, this isn’t you.

"We know you got a bus into town and then got on a number 5.

Joanne Campbell was last seen in Toryglen at around 6pm last night picture: Social Media

"Please let us know you're ok.

"This behaviour isn’t you. You don’t like going to Asda yourself or anything.

"We all love you and are all worried about you.

"So please Joanne I’m begging you to get in contact."

A Scotland Police spokesman told the Daily Record Joanne Campbell has been reported missing and investigations are ongoing.