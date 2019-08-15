Scottish teen: 'I was sacked for taking day off after dog died'

A woman has launched a campaign to improve bereavement leave in Scotland after she said she was sacked for taking time off to mourn the death of her dog.

Emma McNulty, from Glasgow, told the BBC she was too upset to work after the family terrier Millie died at the weekend.

Emma McNulty's pet dog Millie died unexpectedly. Picture: Change.org

Ms McNulty claims she felt ill from the grief and the death was like "losing a member of the family."

When she contacted her work, the 18-year-old student said she was told to find cover or risk being let go.

Unable to find a replacement, she said her part-time job in a sandwich shop was terminated.

Ms McNulty has now started a petition on change.org asking for employers to recognise pet bereavement in the same way as a human family member.

In three days her appeal has gained more than 2,900 supporters on its way to a target of 5,000.

Ms McNulty said: "I was sacked on the same day as I lost my dog,"

"Millie was 14 and I am 18, so I don't remember a time when she wasn't part of my life.

"We did everything together. I was so close to her and she was my best pal."

According to the UK government, compassionate leave can be granted by at the discretion of the employer as paid or unpaid leave for emergency situations.