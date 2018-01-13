Scottish Socialist Party protest outside Edinburgh’s Apple store

Have your say

TECHNOLOGY giant Apple’s Edinburgh store is being targeted today by protesters campaigning against poverty pay.

They planned to stage a demonstration outside the shop in Princes Street, armed with a 7ft replica iPhoneX and placards demanding: “Give workers a bigger bite of the Apple.”

The Scottish Socialist Part say that the world's richest company does not pay its staff the living wage. Picture: Andrew O'Brien/JP Licence

Hugh Cullen of the Scottish Socialist Party said: “Apple is the richest company in the world. They made profits of $44 billion (£32bn) last year, yet they do not even pay their staff here a living wage.

“Leaving aside the slave wages they pay workers in China, we aim to draw attention to the poverty pay their staff endure here.”

The Capital’s Apple store opened in October 2014. Crowds queued to be the first inside the store which is over two levels of the building at the east end of Princes Street.

In February last year, CEO Tim Cook paid a visit to the Glasgow shop.