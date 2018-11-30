Scottish skaters to battle it out for top spot at national championships

Scottish figure skaters are set to compete for the title of British champion at the national championships in Sheffield.

Last year’s gold medal winner Natasha McKay will compete against fellow Dundee-based skaters Karly Robertson, who scooped the national title four years ago and rink-mate Katie Powell in the rhythm dance programme this afternoon. Meanwhile, Prestwick-based skater Lewis Gibson and his partner Lilah Fear will be looking to take the top spot in the short dance programme in the ice dance category.

The British Figure Skating Championships have already proved successful for Scottish skaters in the junior categories, with three competitors from Dundee Ice Arena having taken silver medal spots in their categories.

Team GB competitor Anastasia Vaipan Law won silver medal in the junior ladies category, with a score of 126.9, while in the advanced novice ladies category, Jasmine Cressey performed a personal best in her free programme to take second place. Kyle McLeod was also second in advanced novice men’s.

Dundee and Team GB coach Simon Briggs said: “It has been a great day for our skaters at the British Championships. We know how hard they work, and how much of themselves they dedicate to their skating. Coming away with three silver medals today is a great achievement for all of them, and we know they are already thinking of what is next and what they will do to continue to bring home Championship medals.”

Also in the in the junior ladies category, competitors Victoria MacMahon and Charlie Kaye from Edinburgh’s Murrayfield rink placed 7th and 13th respectively.

The senior competition will conclude on Saturday, when the skaters will perform the free dance section of their programmes.

Gibson and Fear are considered serious international competitors after a strong performance in the Grand Prix season, while McKay scooped the gold medal at international competition Golden Bear in Zagreb earlier in the season. She is currently the only solo female skater with a score which qualifies her for the World Championships, which take place next year in Japan.

Gibson and Fear landed fifth and fourth place respectively in the Grand Prix competitions in the US and Japan last month.

Dundee skater Daniele Harrison was forced to withdraw from the competition yesterday due to injury.