Scottish serial killer Peter Tobin diagnosed with cancer

One of Scotland’s most notorious serial killers has been diagnosed with cancer.

Peter Tobin, who is serving life at HMP Edinburgh, was convicted of killing three young women but is suspected of involvement in the deaths of many more.

The murderer, who has a history of faking illness, was reportedly diagnosed last year. A prison source told the Daily Record that Tobin is so frail he rarely leaves his cell at Saughton prison.

The 72-year-old is serving three life sentences for murdering Angelica Kluk, 23, Vicky Hamilton, 15, and Dinah McNicol, 18, between 1991 and 2006.

Dan McNicol, whose sister Dinah was killed by Tobin, told the newspaper he hoped the monster would now reveal the full extent of his crimes.

“I’ve always said that every day he is alive and in prison, I hope he suffers,” he said. I don’t want him to die – I want him to live to be 100 so he is suffering like he made his victims suffer.”

McNicol, of Brentwood, Essex, waited 16 years for answers to what happened to Dinah after her disappearance in 1991.

Dinah was 18 when she was last seen leaving a music festival in Hampshire. She accepted a lift from Tobin who promised to drive her to Brentwood and was never seen again.

In 2007, Tobin was convicted of raping, battering and murdering Angelika in Glasgow.

Police reopened the investigation into other missing girls and young women and found the remains of Dinah and West Lothian schoolgirl Vicky buried in the garden of Tobin’s home in Margate, Kent.

Tobin was born in Johnstone, Renfrewshire, in 1946 and served time in a borstal as a child. He was first jailed in 1970 in England for burglary.

He spent prolonged periods of time at numerous addresses both north and south of the Border before he was jailed in 1993 for the rape of two 14-year-olds.

Former detective superintendent David Swindle made a fresh appeal for the killer to confess his crimes in 2016.

Mr Swindle led Operation Anagram, which was set up by the police after Tobin was convicted of 23-year-old Ms Kluk’s murder in 2007.

While he described Tobin as being “an evil, sadistic killer” he told him: “I would like to think that some day you will have the humanity and respect to admit everything you have done.”

Mr Swindle said at the time: “There are definitely other people Tobin has killed and only he knows who they are.

“Tobin was a sadistic killer who was determined to take lives and conceal them for his pleasure. Ten years on from the murder of Angelika Kluk, it’s a poignant time for the families.”

The former Strathclyde Police officer added: “You should never give up, that was my attitude. Push, push, push and get the truth. I still think of Tobin a lot, particularly at this time of year.

“You should never forget the victims and you should never forget the evil killers who hold the key to the victims.

“I live in hope that some day we will get the truth about what Tobin has done.”

Tobin - who pretended to be a church handyman and used a false name - left slightly-built Ms Kluk with severe head injuries and multiple knife wounds after subjecting her to a sexually-motivated attack in September 2006.

Police found the young woman’s body in a space beneath the St Patrick’s Roman Catholic church in the Anderston area of Glasgow.

Her body had been dumped through a hatch in the chapel floorboards next to the confessional box, with her hands bound and her mouth gagged.