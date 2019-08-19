Scottish schoolboy fighting for his life after he touched overhead power lines

A 12-year-old schoolboy is fighting for his life in hospital after suffering a massive electric shock when he touched overhead power lines on a railway.

The little boy, who has not been named, was said to be in a life threatening condition after the horror accident in Glasgow on Sunday evening.

Cops investigating the circumstances described the tragedy as 'catastrophic', and said the lad came into contact with overhead power lines.

The hospital care the boy is receiving is said to be 'specialist'.

Police were called to the tracks close to Ashgill Road, near Possilpark, to reports a child had been badly hurt on Sunday at around 6.30pm.

The little boy was blue-lighted to hospital and his devastated family are being supported.

DI Brian McAleese from British Transport Police, said: "This was a catastrophic incident for the young boy, who remains in hospital receiving treatment to a number of very serious injuries.

"His condition is believed to be life threatening and we have specially trained officers supporting his family during this incredibly difficult time.

"We are making a number of urgent enquiries to establish the full circumstances leading to this boy coming into contact with the overhead power lines.

"While we have no reason to suspect there are any suspicious circumstances, we would ask anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch."