Scottish Rugby cancel heartbroken bride’s dream reception at Murrayfield

A gutted bride-to-be has been forced to find a new venue for her dream wedding reception after Scottish rugby cancelled booking at Murrayfield with just nine months to go.

Huge rugby fans Lynette Brown, 35, and Iain Welsh, 40, locked-in the booking for their venue last October only to be told on Thursday that it was not possible.

The couple were due to get married in June 2019 but now have to find an alternative location for the reception.

Iain surprised Edinburgh Rugby and Scotland fan Lynette with the President’s Suite at the stadium after they got engaged last August.

Heartbroken Lynette said: “We are getting married on the Amalfi Coast in Italy on 29th May 2019. The stadium was my dream wedding reception venue upon our return and Iain surprised me last September having booked the President’s Suite.

“I’m heartbroken that the SRU have cancelled it, with no explanation as to why.”

Lynette said she wanted to note that the event coordinators at Murrayfield had been helpful in trying to offer a solution but that she was upset and frustrated by her treatment by the SRU.

Scottish Rugby said they had offered the couple another option at the stadium.

A Scottish Rugby hospitality spokesperson said: “We’ve offered the couple a different location in the stadium on the same day, free-of-charge, and will resume contact with them once they’ve had the opportunity to think it through over the weekend.”

But Lynette said with 150 guests the offer of the supporters bar instead of the President’s Suite is not an option.

She added: “There is in no way enough room in that bar to fit tables and 150 guests.”

