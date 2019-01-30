Scottish renal nurse donated kidney to total stranger

Have your say

A nurse who spent years working at a hospital renal unit has donated a kidney to a total stranger.

Mum-of-two Rachel Cox has worked tirelessly dealing with the harsh realities of dialysis treatment.

Compassionate Rachel, who runs a renal unit at Crosshouse Hospital, Ayrshire, has now donated a kidney herself.

She went under the knife so a kidney could be removed and given to someone waiting on the transplant list.

Rachel, 48, said: “My family thought I was crazy. My husband kept asking me if I was sure but never once did he say ‘don’t do it’.

“I had a few sessions with a psychologist to establish I was doing it for the right reasons - it’s something all donors go through.

“A life on haemodialysis is not easy and it’s not really a choice.

“It’s something I see every day and I wanted to do something to make at least one person’s life better.

“You can only give your kidney once and that’s why I couldn’t choose who to donate to.”

After the operation in 2017, Rachel, who lives in Troon, Ayrshire, said she felt tired and sore, but was comforted by the fact she would soon start to feel well again.

She now has a small scar on her torso as a reminder of the operation.

Rachel said: “It is not something I’ve spoken about much in public because I don’t want other renal nurses to think it is something they should all do.

“I’m well aware this is my personal choice and not something anyone should feel pressured to do.”

She is now training for the London Marathon, raising funds for Kidney Research UK.

To donate, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?pageId=988198 ENDS