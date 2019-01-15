Scottish public warned to stay away from missing prisoner

Have your say

Police are searching for a man who has gone missing from an open prison.

Grant McNamara, an inmate at HMP Castle Huntly in Dundee, was reported missing to police at 2pm on Monday.

It is believed he has connections in the Paisley area.

READ MORE - Nicola Sturgeon an ‘incredible leader’ claims Mary Queen of Scots star’

Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him but to contact police immediately on 101 or 999.

The 26-year-old is described as being 6ft 2in and of medium build, and is clean shaven with short brown hair.

Information can also be given anonymously through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.