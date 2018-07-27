Scottish people ‘most sociable’ in UK, poll suggests

A new study has shown that people living in Scotland are among the most sociable in the United Kingdom, with a desire to see their friends and family much more often.

The survey of 2,000 people on behalf of National Express asked participants how often they visited friends and family in another region of the UK, and whether they wanted to visit more or less.

65 per cent of respondents from Scotland said that they were keen to see more of friends and family - the highest number in the UK, with the East Midlands second and those in the North East of England third.

Just four per cent of those surveyed in Scotland said that they wanted to see less of friends and family.

41 per cent of those north of the border revealed that the only saw friends and family once or twice a year, with the high cost of travel cited as a prohibitive factor.

National Express UK Coach Managing Director Chris Hardy said: “Our survey shows most people (55%) in the UK are really keen to see more of their friends and family but the majority only get to see their loved ones once or twice a year with the constraints of distance and cost putting them off from doing so.