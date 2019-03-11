Scottish pensioner fighting for his life after crash with police car

A driver is fighting for his life after a crash with a police car on a blue-light 999 call.

The 87-year-old is in a critical condition in the intensive care unit of Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.

The accident in Kirkcaldy, is being investigated by the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner. Two police officers and a 51-year-old woman were also hurt in the three-car collision on Friday 8 March. They were taken to hospital but have been released. The patrol car was travelling up Oriel Road under a blue light when it was in collision with the elderly man’s red Kia Cerato, which in turn struck a white Audi TT.

Casualties were cut from the wreckage of the vehicles by firefighters before being transferred to the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the incident, which occurred shortly before 5pm near the Strathallan Road junction, and for dashcam footage showing events unfold.

Due to the involvement of police in a serious incident a referral has been made to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner. The 40mph limit road, a main route into Kirkcaldy town centre from the A92, was closed into the early hours of Saturday morning.

Sgt David Ross, of the road policing unit, said: “It would’ve been a busy time for commuters and we’re appealing for anyone who might have witnessed this incident to contact us. I would ask people to check their dashcam footage.”

A Kirkcaldy man driving behind the horror smash said the police car rose into the air and spun when it hit the red car. Bert Hope managed to stop his own vehicle before colliding with one in front and went to the aid of the man, who he said was conscious. He sat beside him in his car before firefighters began cutting him out of the car. It is understood the man had been visiting relatives who live near Oriel Road and has suffered multiple injuries, including a broken leg and jaw.

The woman and both the driver and passenger of the police car were taken to Victoria Hospital for treatment to minor injuries.

Police Scotland said it was standard procedure for incidents where a person is seriously injured in contact with the police to be referred to the PIRC.

Anyone with information about the incident is being urged to contact Police Scotland.