Teenager arrested after two men seriously injured in disturbance

Alleged incident took place in the early hours on city’s Bon Accord Street

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested following the attempted murder of one man, and the serious assault of another during a disturbance in Aberdeen.

The alleged incident happened on the city’s Bon Accord Street at about 03:05 on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two men, aged 20 and 18, were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said inquires are ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact them.

Det Sgt Emma Low said: "Any information, no matter how small, could help us as we continue our inquiries."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad