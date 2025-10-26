Teenager arrested after two men seriously injured in disturbance

Alleged incident took place in the early hours on city’s Bon Accord Street

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested following the attempted murder of one man, and the serious assault of another during a disturbance in Aberdeen.

The alleged incident happened on the city’s Bon Accord Street at about 03:05 on Sunday.

Two men, aged 20 and 18, were taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said inquires are ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact them.

Det Sgt Emma Low said: "Any information, no matter how small, could help us as we continue our inquiries."

Ch Insp Victoria Stables said that the incident will be concerning to the community and there will be extra patrols in the area.

