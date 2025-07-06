Man arrested after woman’s death in Dundee

By Lucinda Cameron
Comment
Published 6th Jul 2025, 14:00 BST
Police stress ‘no wider risk to the public’

A man has been arrested following the death of a woman in Dundee.

Police were called to a report that a woman aged in her 30s had been seriously injured in the city’s South Road at around 4.25pm on Saturday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She was treated by paramedics but pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that a 20-year-old man had been arrested and investigations were continuing.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was found seriously injured in Dundee’s South Road on Saturdayplaceholder image
The woman, aged in her 30s, was found seriously injured in Dundee’s South Road on Saturday | Getty

Detective Superintendent Peter Sharp, the officer in charge of the inquiry, said his thoughts were with the woman’s family.

He said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing and I am satisfied that the incident has been contained and there is no wider risk to the public.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Subscribe to The Scotsman’s breaking newsletter - never miss the big stories

“I would appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or has information that may assist us to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2283 of July 5 2025.

“Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

Related topics:PoliceInvestigationsPolice Scotland
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice