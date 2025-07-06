Man arrested after woman’s death in Dundee
A man has been arrested following the death of a woman in Dundee.
Police were called to a report that a woman aged in her 30s had been seriously injured in the city’s South Road at around 4.25pm on Saturday.
She was treated by paramedics but pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said that a 20-year-old man had been arrested and investigations were continuing.
Detective Superintendent Peter Sharp, the officer in charge of the inquiry, said his thoughts were with the woman’s family.
He said: “Extensive enquiries are ongoing and I am satisfied that the incident has been contained and there is no wider risk to the public.
“I would appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or has information that may assist us to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2283 of July 5 2025.
“Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”
