City centre road closed in Scottish city amid reports of 'disturbance'
Police have closed roads and told the public to avoid an area of Glasgow city centre, amid reports of a man causing a “disturbance”.
The area around St Vincent Street has been shut since the early hours of the morning.
A statement from Police Scotland said: “A number of roads in Glasgow city centre are closed following a report of a man causing a disturbance around 4.45am on Saturday, 7 June, near St Vincent Street.
“Surrounding roads are closed, and officers are in attendance. The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.