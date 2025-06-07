City centre road closed in Scottish city amid reports of 'disturbance'

The disturbance is believed to have happened in the early hours of Saturday morning

Police have closed roads and told the public to avoid an area of Glasgow city centre, amid reports of a man causing a “disturbance”.

The area around St Vincent Street has been shut since the early hours of the morning.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “A number of roads in Glasgow city centre are closed following a report of a man causing a disturbance around 4.45am on Saturday, 7 June, near St Vincent Street.