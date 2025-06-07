City centre road closed in Scottish city amid reports of 'disturbance'

Jane Bradley
By Jane Bradley

Arts and culture correspondent

Comment
Published 7th Jun 2025, 10:34 BST
The disturbance is believed to have happened in the early hours of Saturday morning

Police have closed roads and told the public to avoid an area of Glasgow city centre, amid reports of a man causing a “disturbance”.

The area around St Vincent Street has been shut since the early hours of the morning.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “A number of roads in Glasgow city centre are closed following a report of a man causing a disturbance around 4.45am on Saturday, 7 June, near St Vincent Street.

“Surrounding roads are closed, and officers are in attendance. The public is asked to avoid the area at this time.”

