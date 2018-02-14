Scottish marine firms receive £4.8m funding boost

Marine businesses are to share almost £5 million of funding aimed at boosting growth and creating jobs.

The fifth round of the European and Maritime Fisheries Fund (EMFF) will award grants to 43 projects across Scotland.

The £4.8 million fund includes just over £3.6 million of EU cash, almost £1.2 million from the Scottish Government, as well as further funding from a range of Scottish public bodies.

Among those receiving a grant is the St James Smokehouse Ltd in Gretna, which will be given around £1 million to develop a salmon processing factory, creating 50 jobs over the next three years.

The Scottish Aquaculture Innovation Centre will use its £2.2 million grant to take forward a range of projects to develop the salmon industry.

Fisheries Secretary Fergus Ewing said: “Our maritime economy plays a crucial role in supporting communities across the country, which is why continued investment is important.

“The support of this fund will help processing businesses expand and enhance their work.

“I’m particularly delighted to see a number of grants going to fishermen to help make their day-to-day routines easier and safer and to improve the quality of their produce.

“Investment in fisheries, aquaculture and processors is crucial to support our ambitions to double the value of the food and drink industry.”