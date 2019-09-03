Scottish man exposed himself before heading into wooded area

Police in Fife are appealing for witnesses following an indecent exposure in Dalgety Bay.

The incident happened at around 6.40pm on Thursday August 29 at Lt Sales Avenue.

A man was seen exposing himself before heading towards a wooded area directly opposite.

Since then officers have been conducting local inquiries in the area to trace the man responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

The suspect is described as a white male, aged 40-50's, with a bald or balding head, skinny build and walked unsteadily. He was wearing a dark coloured hooded jacket and dark coloured trousers

Detective Constable Edward McKnight from Dunfermline CID said: "The Lt Sales Avenue area would have likely had a number of individuals in and around it at the time of this incident and anyone who recognises this man should contact police immediately.

"Similarly, anyone with any other information that can assist our ongoing inquiries is also urged to get in touch."

Those with information can contact Dunfermline CID via 101 and quote incident 3488 of the 29th August 2019. Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111'