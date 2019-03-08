Scottish man dies in Benidorm after fight between holidaymakers

Have your say

A Scottish tourist has died after a fight between holidaymakers in Benidorm’s Little England area.

The incident happened just after 3pm this morning

Officers say the victim is a 33-year-old Scot who was on holiday in the famous Costa Blanca resort.

They have launched an ongoing investigation.

An autopsy later today will give officers more clues about how he died.

A spokesman for the National Police in Alicante said: “I can confirm a 33-year-old British man has died on the street in Benidorm.

“He was from Scotland and was on holiday in the resort.

“The investigation so far has determined that moments earlier according to witness testimony, the man participated in a fight with other people who appear to be other British people who were also holidaying in Benidorm.”

It was not immediately clear if any arrests have taken place.

Last month two Brits were arrested after a double stabbing at a bar called Beachcomber in Benidorm.

Both men are believed to be Scottish.

One was remanded in custody after being told he was being investigated on suspicion of attempted homicide. The other was released on bail pending an ongoing criminal probe.