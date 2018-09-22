Scottish makar Jackie Kay to lead Faslane anti-nuclear rally

Peace campaigners are to gather at the home of the UK’s nuclear deterrent for an international rally.

Demonstrators will walk from the peace camp at Faslane in Argyll and Bute to the gates of HMNB Clyde, where the country’s nuclear submarines are based.

Key figures from the disarmament movement are expected to attend the Nae Nukes Anywhere rally, including representatives from the US, Israel, Russia and Germany.

They will be welcomed in an address by Scottish makar Jackie Kay.

Organisers said: “Scotland is a significant and relatively autonomous part of a nuclear-armed state which opposes its possession of weapons of mass destruction.

“As things stand we cannot become a party to the new UN Treaty for the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, but there are lots of ways in which we can align ourselves to the Treaty.

“The rally will be a fine opportunity to mark our determination to do so.”