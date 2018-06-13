Scottish Labour MP resigns from frontbench to back Brexit rebellion

Scottish Labour MP Ged Killen has resigned from his role in the party’s shadow ministerial team in order to back an amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill to keep Britain in the European Economic Area (EEA).

Mr Killen, who is the member of parliament for Hamilton and Rutherglen West, resigned from his position as Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) to Shadow Defence Secretary Nia Griffith.

He joined four other Labour MPs who quit the party’s frontbench to back an amendment from the House of Lords that would keep the UK in the EEA.

That amendment would compel the Government to prioritise the EEA deal, known as the Norway Model.

It was defeated in the House of Commons by 327 votes to 126.

His resignation letter said that had wanted the UK to have as frictionless a deal as possible with the European Union.

Labour rebels have been

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: “I understand the difficulties MPs representing constituencies which voted strongly for Leave or Remain have on the EEA amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill.

“The Labour Party respects the outcome of the EU referendum and does not support the EEA or Norway model as it is not the right for option for Britain.”