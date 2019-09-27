Scottish government to review dog control act days after woman mauled to death

The Scottish Government has announced a review of the Control of Dogs (Scotland) Act 2010 days after Elayne Stanley died following an attack by her dogs.

On Tuesday evening, the 44-year-old woman was attacked in her home by two her dogs and later died from the injuries.

After Cheshire Police officers attended the house after being called by the ambulance service to find Ms Stanley in a serious condition

She was treated at the scene by paramedics but could not be saved.

One of the animals was safely removed from the property, but the second dog could not be successfully tranquillised and was destroyed in the interests of public safety, police said.

Three days later, the Scottish Government announced it would be "seeking views on a range of issues which may improve the operational effectiveness of the Control of Dogs (Scotland) Act 2010."

What could be seen as a reaction to the attack in Cheshire, the government is showing its commitment to keep communities safe from out of control dogs.

The initial consultation will focus on improving the effectiveness of the act, to eventually create a step-plan for aid enforcement agencies to help keep communities safe.