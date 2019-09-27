Scottish government to review dog control act days after English woman mauled to death

The Scottish Government has announced a review of the Control of Dogs Act 2010 in Scotland days after a woman from Cheshire died following an attack by her dogs.

On Tuesday evening, the 44-year-old English woman was attacked in her home by two her dogs and later died from the injuries.

The Cheshire police was called by the ambulance service to find Ms Stanley in a serious condition at her home, where she was treated by paramedics, but could not be saved.

READ MORE: Man charged with murder over Glasgow flat death

One of the animals was safely removed from the property, but the second dog could not be successfully tranquillised and was destroyed in the interests of public safety, police said.

Days later, the Scottish Government has announced it would be "seeking views on a range of issues which may improve the operational effectiveness of the Control of Dogs Act 2010" in Scotland.

READ MORE: Drunken primary school cook who joined violent Tommy Robinson protest spared jail

In doing so, the government is showing its commitment to keep communities north from the Border safe from out of control dogs.

The initial consultation will focus on improving the effectiveness of the act, to eventually create a step-plan for aid enforcement agencies to help keep communities safe.