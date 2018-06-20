Scottish Government pledges £1.35 million for trauma training

John Swinney today announced an additional £1.35 million for front line workers who provide support to people having suffered physical or sexual abuse.

The money will be invested to create a national training programme, developed for workers supporting people who have had adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and traumatic experiences in adulthood.

The programme will be led and coordinated by NHS Education for Scotland (NES) who will work with partners, including people with lived experience, to create and deliver quality training resources.

Mr Swinney said: “Almost one in five adults has experienced physical or sexual abuse in their childhood, and more than a quarter of all women have experienced domestic abuse.

“These traumatic experiences can have long-lasting effects on people’s lives which is why preventing them, and helping children and adults overcome them, is a priority for the Scottish Government.

“This training will give front line workers the knowledge, skills and confidence they need when responding to people affected by adversity and trauma – giving choice and control to people who need it most.”

READ MORE: Scots rape victims "traumatised" by court experience

Sandie Barton Director of Operations, Rape Crisis Scotland said: “Rape Crisis Scotland is delighted with the announcement of this new funding which will enable a more confident and knowledgeable workforce. We know from survivors of sexual violence that having trauma informed services that listen and respond with sensitivity can make all the difference to their recovery."

Martin Crewe Director Barnardo’s Scotland said: "We are delighted with today’s announcement of funding to support implementation of the National Trauma Training Framework. We have consistently highlighted the need for a clear strategy for the roll out of the Framework, with a focus on the children and young people’s workforce.

"This announcement shows a strong commitment from the Scottish Government and is an important step towards ensuring we have a trauma-informed workforce able to recognise, respond to, and support children, young people and their families who have experienced trauma.”

Mary Glasgow Interim Chief Executive Children 1st, Scotland’s national children’s charity said: “Today’s new funding is fantastic news for children, families and communities across Scotland. Skilling up support workers to sensitively recognise, respond to and support parents to recover from their own unresolved childhood trauma can prevent and protect children from harmful experiences and strengthen communities - which benefits us all.”

READ MORE: Amelia Morgan: We must recognise that people can change – not just lock them up in jail



