Scottish Government launches public inquiry into Sick Kids hospital fiasco

The Scottish Government has announced a public inquiry into the chaos surrounding the opening of Edinburgh's new Sick Children's hospital.

The inquiry will focus on how vital issues relating to ventilation and other building systems arose. The panel will also consider how to prevent a repeat of the issues in future projects.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said: “The safety and well-being of all patients and their families is my top priority and should be the primary consideration in all NHS construction projects.

“I want to make sure this is the case for all future projects, which is why, following calls from affected parents, I am announcing a public inquiry to examine the new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People and the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital sites.

“The recent KPMG and NSS reports into the new Edinburgh Children’s Hospital will provide a significant amount of the underpinning evidence for the inquiry alongside the ongoing independent review into the delivery and maintenance of the QEUH.

“The current situation is not one anyone would choose – but it is one I am determined to resolve.”