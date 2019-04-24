Scottish Football Live: Rangers to win title next season | Lack of Rangers will devalue Celtic's ten-in-a-row | Cochrane aims to finish season on a high Steven Gerrard's Rangers will win the Premiership next season, a former director has said (Photo: Getty Images) Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Follow The Scotsman’s daily blog as we keep you updated with all the latest news, views, rumours and much more from around Scottish football. Refresh for live updates. Do you love your children? Then why steal their future? – Hayley Matthews