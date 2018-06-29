Scottish food and drink sales increase by almost £530M

Scotland’s food and drink sales have increased by £527 million, according to the latest figures

The statistics show the sector generated a £13.9 billion turnover in 2016, up 3.9% on the previous year.

Turnover is estimated to have increased by up to 36% since 2007.

The Scottish Government aims to double the value of food and drink to £30 billion by 2030.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing said: “This is more good news for Scotland’s food and drink sector, which continues to go from strength to strength.

“We’re very fortunate in Scotland to have a natural larder which is renowned the world over.

“We can rely on our hard working farmers to harvest that larder, and a vibrant business community working collaboratively to sell our remarkable products, and enhance our national brands.

“We are working hard alongside the sector to help it realise its ambitions, but the continuing uncertainty being caused by Brexit threatens to destabilise our most important export market, and undermine vital access to people who want to come and work here in our food and drink sector.”

James Withers, chief executive officer at Scotland Food and Drink, said: “Our unique strategic approach - working across industry and in partnership with the Scottish Government and its agencies - has no doubt been the game-changer and driver to this success.

“The challenge going forward is to ensure that continued growth is reflected within the agricultural sector and achieving this is going to require new thinking across the supply chain.”

